Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures for Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Balearic health ministry reported 306 new cases of coronavirus and four more fatalities. Two of these four people were residents of care homes for the elderly; 103 residents of care homes have died as a result of the pandemic. The total number of deaths is 255.
A further 241 patients have recovered. The number of active cases, taking account of the new cases, the four deaths and the recoveries, has gone up by 61 to 1,922.
The hospital numbers ... There are two fewer patients in Majorca (338) with two fewer in intensive care (51). In Minorca, the number remains the same (eight) with three patients in intensive care; the Monday figure was four. In Ibiza, the number has increased by four to 64, while there is one more patient in intensive care (five in all).
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.