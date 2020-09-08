Greater testing has increased the detection rate. 08-09-2020 Gemma Andreu

On Tuesday, the Balearic health ministry reported 306 new cases of coronavirus and four more fatalities. Two of these four people were residents of care homes for the elderly; 103 residents of care homes have died as a result of the pandemic. The total number of deaths is 255.

A further 241 patients have recovered. The number of active cases, taking account of the new cases, the four deaths and the recoveries, has gone up by 61 to 1,922.

The hospital numbers ... There are two fewer patients in Majorca (338) with two fewer in intensive care (51). In Minorca, the number remains the same (eight) with three patients in intensive care; the Monday figure was four. In Ibiza, the number has increased by four to 64, while there is one more patient in intensive care (five in all).