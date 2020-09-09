Majorca coronavirus testing station. 08-09-2020 Michel

1% of the population of Majorca is quarantined at home after either testing positive for Covid-19 or being in close contact with someone who has the virus.

1,847 people who tested positive for coronavirus are isolated in their homes and another 7,272 have been confined as a precaution because they've been in close contact with someone who has the virus.

The Covid Coordination Centre says that for every positive coronavirus case, an average of 4.33 close contacts are forced to self-isolate and 10% of them develop symptoms.

There are now 240 trackers in the Balearic Islands which is in line with the World Health Organisation's recommended ratio of one for every 5,000 inhabitants.

110,612 coronavirus tests have been carried out at Health Centres and 279,415 have been analysed in public hospital laboratories.

Fatalities

The Ministry of Health confirmed 4 coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Tuesday taking the total to 255 since the pandemic began.

There are 1,922 active cases including 306 new infections; 410 people are hospitalised, either for social reasons or health complications; 59 patients are in the ICU and 241 have been discharged from hospital.

Municipalities

The number of active coronavirus cases in Majorca has increased in 9 Municipalities and decreased in 22.

There are 5 new cases in Manacor, 1 in sa Pobla, 18 e in Capdepera, 1 in Bunyola, 1 in Valldemossa, 5 in Sineu, two in Maria de la Salut, 1 in Porreres and 1 new case in Costitx.

There are fewer active cases in Palma, Calvia, Llucmajor, Marratxí, Inca, Alcudia, Soller, Felanitx, Arta, Pollensa, Son Servera, Esporles, Santa Maria del Cami, Andratx, Santanyí, Alaró, Vilafranca, Montüiri, Ariany, Lloseta, Ses Salines and Banyalbufar.

There's been a significant decrease in active cases in Palma from 1,237 cases to 989 in less than a week.

Calvia also has fewer cases, dropping from 107 cases on September 2 to 88.

There are no active coronavirus cases in Lloseta, Ses Salines, Banyalbufar, Deya, Búger, Mancor, Santa Eugènia, Lloret, Petra, Escorca, Estellencs and Fornalutx.