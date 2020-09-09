Health
Covid-19 aboard Royal yacht
One of the crew members aboard the Qatari Royal Family’s luxury yacht has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing everyone to quarantine on the boat which is moored at Club de Mar in Palma.
The rest of the crew have been given PCR tests and are waiting for the results, according to a Club de Mar statement.
The Captain of the 'Yasmine of the Sea' has informed the Health Authorities and all staff have been quarantined until a protocol has been agreed and can only come ashore to deposit waste.
The yacht has plenty of supplies onboard and the Qatari Royal Family have reportedly rented a house in case they need to be separated from the crew.
Club de Mar has stressed that none of its workers had direct contact with the crew onboard the yacht which moored up in Palma on Sunday after travelling visits to Valencia, Ibiza and Sardinia.
