Mayor José Hila and health minister, Patricia Gómez, explaining the measures on Wednesday. 09-09-2020 Sabrina Vidal

Shares:

The Balearic health ministry has confirmed that four areas of Palma will be subject to isolation measures as from 10pm on Friday. The four are Can Capes, La Soledat Nord, Son Gotleu and half of Son Canals.

The town hall is stressing that these measures, which will last for a fortnight, do not amount to confinement. People can continue to move within these areas, but they can only leave them for specific reasons - to go to work, to go to school, to care for other people. The town hall adds that it is recommended to stay at home.

The restrictions will apply to some 23,000 people. In terms of streets that are affected, the whole area lies to the west of the Via Cintura and between calles Manacor and Aragon; there is a line between these two roads which bisects Plaça Miquel Dolç.

Public transport will continue, but the advice is not to use buses. Terraces will be open until 10pm and with capacities of 50%. Gatherings of more than five people are banned, although this obviously doesn't apply to households with more than five people or to work situations and public transport. Up to fifteen people will be able to gather for wakes.

Acts of worship are to be suspended, but not funerals (these will have limited numbers). Gyms and children's playgrounds will be closed.

The health minister Patricia Gómez said on Wednesday that she hoped that, by the end of the 14-day period, these measures will result in a significant decrease in the number of positive cases.

Palma's mayor, José Hila, explained that the Emaya municipal services agency will be carrying out disinfection work every day. Specific units from the National Police and the local police will be supporting technical personnel working in these areas and ensuring that bars stick to closing times. The town hall's welfare department has established special procedures for providing help to anyone who needs it.

The measures are being applied to these areas because of the high incidence rates of coronavirus.