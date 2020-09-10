Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is stormy and wet today with sunny intervals, a high of 27 degrees and a low of 15.
It’s 26 and overcast in Calvia with scattered showers, a brisk northerly wind and a low of 17 degrees.
Here’s a peek at the weather on the coast from our webcam in Puerto Andratx.
Campos is 27 degrees with heavy rain and thunderstorms, a light wind and an overnight low of 15.
It’s windy and raining in Muro with occasional sunshine, and a high of 25 degrees dropping to 17 after dark.
It’s 23 degrees with a mixture of sunshine and showers in Banyalbufar and there might be a thunderstorm or two. Overnight the temperature will drop to 19.
