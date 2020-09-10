Some 300,000 trees were affected by the storm. 10-09-2020 Curro Viera

The environment ministry's forest management service will next week oversee repairs in areas of the Tramuntana Mountains that were affected by the storm at the end of last month. This work will be in critical fire risk areas and near to roads.

The storm caused damage to an estimated 736 hectares in Banyalbufar, Esporles and Valldemossa; 683 hectares are forest in the Tramuntana Mountains Natural Region. Around 300,000 trees were affected.

The work will cost 280,000 euros and will be carried out by the state Tragsa agrarian transformation agency. Classified as emergency work, there is an urgent need to guarantee public safety and to limit the risk of fire. Trees that are in an unstable condition will need to be felled, while there are additional requirements, such as controlling the spread of pest and preventing further damage because of the condition of trees.

The environment minister, Miquel Mir, says that the classification of emergency work will make it possible to alleviate the environmental damage, prevent more damage and restore public use of "a precious protected natural space" as soon as possible.