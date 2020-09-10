Playa de Palma is said to be one of the resort areas where hotels are staying open. 10-09-2020 Patricia Lozano

Shares:

The vice-president of the Majorca Hoteliers Federation, María José Aguiló, says that 230 of the 850 hotels* which are affiliated to the federation will be staying open in September.

Despite the fall in demand caused by foreign governments' travel policies, Aguiló explains that hotels are staying open and are ready if "any opportunity" should arise in the coming weeks. She adds that most of these hotels are in Palma, followed by Playa de Palma, then areas such as Cala d'Or and the north of the island.

It is possible that opportunities may indeed arise, but if they do, the hotels are going to have to wait. The UK, despite taking a more nuanced approach by treating islands separately, is highly unlikely to be altering its policy in respect of the Balearics any time soon. The German government says that it will be adopting a more specific approach as well. But its general travel recommendations for regions as opposed to whole countries are not due to be issued until the end of this month.

* In Majorca, the total number of tourist accommodation establishments with their various classifications (hotels, aparthotels, tourist apartments, agrotourism, etc.) is just under 1,800.