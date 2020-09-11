Mallorca Weather

11-09-2020

Maximum Temperatures

Portocolom............................... 28.9 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 28.8 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 28.6 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port............................... 28.6 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza, airport............................. 28.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 13.9 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella ...............15.1 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja................15.9 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 16.8 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 17.1 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 46 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 44 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 39 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 26 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 26 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 75 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 64 (km/h)

Pollensa............................................................ 42 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 42 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 41 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Ciutadella.............................................................30.8mm

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola...................................13.8mm

Soller, port...........................................................13.0mm

Pollensa................................................................ 9.8mm

Sa Pobla............................................................... 9.0mm

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.