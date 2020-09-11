Port Adriano. 11-09-2020

Shares:

The Spanish Association of Large Yachts (AEGY), based in Palma, reports that there has been a reduction in the number of superyachts in the Balearics and the rest of Spain this summer. The superyachts have been diverted to "other countries as a consequence of the pandemic".

The association coincides with the views of the National Association of Nautical Businesses (ANEN) in alerting the Spanish government to the need for support for Spain's nautical industry, e.g. for large yacht maintenance, repair and services.

Spain is a leader for repair and maintenance, with 49% of owners bringing yachts to the Balearics each year for work to be carried out.

ANEN points out that the leading repair and maintenance companies, marinas and brokers are affiliated to AEGY, e.g. Astilleros de Mallorca, Port Adriano and Camper & Nicholsons.