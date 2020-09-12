The Mallorca 312 cycling event had been rearranged for October. 12-09-2020 Efe

The Mallorca 312 cycling event, which had been rearranged for next month, has been cancelled.

The event, which attracts some 8,000 participants, many of them from overseas, was originally scheduled for April 26. It was postponed until October 10, and various health protocols were established. These included testing all participants.

Because of various countries' travel restrictions, the organisers had decided to make the October event one for residents of Majorca only. However, as the health situation in Majorca has not been evolving positively, the decision has been taken to call it off. "The growth in the number of cases and the new restrictions make it impossible to guarantee the safety of the participants, which has been our priority at all times."

The statement continues: "Taking the current circumstances into account, we understand and respect the decision of the Balearic government. However, we believe that there should be reflection on what happened. In June, we were in an optimal situation to work with safe air corridors and to implement the new-generation rapid testing that would have guaranteed safe entry into the islands."