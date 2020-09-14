News
A dolphin escort for yacht crew
A school of dolphins gave a yacht in the bay of Palma a team escort on Sunday.
The yachts frolicked and in the water as the yacht sailed forward, grouping upfront to make sure the skipper was on the right track for Palma port before swimming back out to sea.
The water was crystal clear giving the crew a fantastic view of around 6 dolphins.
The stunning footage of the dolphins has been uploaded to Twitter by Pedrona Llinà & Alba @TempsIB3 who were clearly delighted by the presence of the dolphins.
“A flock of dolphins escorts a yacht in the bay of Palma.
What a pleasure to be with!” the tweet says.
Mirau aquestes imatges d'ahir horabaixa 🐬🐬— El temps IB3 (@TempsIB3) September 14, 2020
Un estol de dofins escorta un llaüt que va cap a port dins la badia de Palma.
Quin plaer de companyia!
📽️Pedrona Llinàs i Alba pic.twitter.com/2oHnEr3bAt
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.