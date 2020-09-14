Dolphins in Palma Bay. 13-09-2020 @TempsIB3/Ultima Hora

A school of dolphins gave a yacht in the bay of Palma a team escort on Sunday.

The yachts frolicked and in the water as the yacht sailed forward, grouping upfront to make sure the skipper was on the right track for Palma port before swimming back out to sea.

The water was crystal clear giving the crew a fantastic view of around 6 dolphins.

The stunning footage of the dolphins has been uploaded to Twitter by Pedrona Llinà & Alba @TempsIB3 who were clearly delighted by the presence of the dolphins.

“A flock of dolphins escorts a yacht in the bay of Palma.

What a pleasure to be with!” the tweet says.

Mirau aquestes imatges d'ahir horabaixa 🐬🐬

Un estol de dofins escorta un llaüt que va cap a port dins la badia de Palma.

Quin plaer de companyia!

📽️Pedrona Llinàs i Alba pic.twitter.com/2oHnEr3bAt — El temps IB3 (@TempsIB3) September 14, 2020