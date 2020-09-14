A Maritime Safety Agency boat picked up the migrants. 14-09-2020

In the early hours of Monday, a merchant ship went to the assistance of fifteen migrants, whose small boat was some sixty miles south of Palma.

The ship's crew spotted the boat at around two in the morning. The migrants were transferred to a Maritime Safety Agency boat from Puerto Portals and taken to Palma, where they were helped by the Red Cross and checked by the Exterior Health service. As always in these cases, the National Police took charge of the migrants and of the processing for eventual repatriation.