Airgun shooting in Palma. 12-09-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

A teenage boy was shot in the back outside his house in the Levante district of Palma on Saturday.

It’s thought the shot came from the balcony of a building on the corner of Carrer dels Foners and Carrer del Pare Guillem Vives.

The boy was taken to Son Espases Hospital for treatment and doctors said the wound was superficial and he was not seriously hurt.

It’s not known who fired the shot or whether it was intentional but an incident report has been filed with Police.

A licence is not required for an airgun in the Balearic Islands.