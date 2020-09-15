News
Boy shot with airgun
A teenage boy was shot in the back outside his house in the Levante district of Palma on Saturday.
It’s thought the shot came from the balcony of a building on the corner of Carrer dels Foners and Carrer del Pare Guillem Vives.
The boy was taken to Son Espases Hospital for treatment and doctors said the wound was superficial and he was not seriously hurt.
It’s not known who fired the shot or whether it was intentional but an incident report has been filed with Police.
A licence is not required for an airgun in the Balearic Islands.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.