Education
Parents demand all teachers take PCR tests
Parents of pupils at the Ceip Urbanitzacions of Puig de Los in Llucmajor are demanding that all teachers be given PCR tests.
Two kindergarten classes and one primary class were forced to close on Monday after one teacher tested positive for coronavirus and 5 others were quarantined.
More than 60 students and teachers have already been given PCR tests and will have to stay at home until the results are confirmed. The rest of the classes are continuing as normal with strict health and security measures in place.
A group of parents who were waiting for their children to leave school on Monday afternoon said the situation should never have happened.
“We are calm, we have been informed of the situation by the Centre and we trust the teachers and the health measures that are in place", said one mother.
“This situation was completely predictable and I do not understand why the Department of Education didn’t carry out the relevant tests for teachers before the new term started,” said another.
"The school has complied with all health and safety protocols, but we do not understand the reasons why teachers did not want to have PCR tests,” added the Centre’s Amipa Spokesperson. “I think it was a foreseeable situation that could have been avoided.”
Amipa also said that some people are very worried about the virus spreading.
"As usual some parents are afraid or are more worried than others but most have remained calm," said Amipa.
Llucmajor City Council is furious that it wasn't told about the infections at the school immediately.
“It’s unacceptable that the City Council was not informed before now,” said Mayor Eric Jareño. “The same thing happened last week when we found out that a hotel near a school in this Municipality has been dedicated to Covid-19 patients.”
Mayor Jareño and Education Councillor, Xisca Lascolas announced that a Municipal Brigade was sent out to disinfect the school on Monday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.