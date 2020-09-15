Entertainment
New play about tourism & corruption
Tourism and corruption in Majorca are the subjects of a new play based on postcards.
‘Souvienir’ is co-produced by the Teatre Principal in Palma and stars Bel Albertí, Biel Morro, Vicente Villó and Mar Fiol. It was co-written by Miquel Mas Fiol and Director, Joan Fullana.
"Since we started rehearsals, we have received the support of the Santa Maria Auditorium, Teatre del Mar and the Municipal Theatres in Calvia," says Actor, Vicente Villó.
‘Souvenir’ is described as a montage with three thematic lines: Tourism, Corruption and Identity. It's composed of more than 30 scenes that reflect the toxicity of the Majorcan economy.
"Whoever comes to see Souvenir will find a scathing and critical portrait of our destructive economic model and how it conditions our way of being," said the team.
"The text has a clear function, which is to give the postcards one more reading, narrating stories and experiences that connect with the audience from a certain textual distance,” added Miquel Mas Fiol. "I wanted to achieve a coolness, so that people realise that we are resigned to this outdated and bankrupt system.”
‘Souvenir’ opens on October 4 at the Auditorium in Peguera.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.