Crime
Man jailed for 13 robberies
A 27-year-old man has been jailed for a string of robberies in Pollensa.
An investigation was launched after at least 13 thefts were reported by tourists while they were on holiday in the town.
The defendant was found guilty of forcing the doors and windows of holiday homes and stealing jewellery, cash and electronic items when the tourists were at the beach.
Guardia Civil Officers were able to identify the suspect after interviews with neighbours. He was reportedly wearing jewellery and some wireless headphones that were recently stolen when he was arrested.
Around 5,000 euros worth of stolen goods have been returned to their rightful owners.
