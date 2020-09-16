Health
Most new Covid-19 infections are under 49
Francina Armengol, President of the Government has told the Balearic Parliament that “70% of the people testing positive for coronavirus in the Balearic Islands are under 49 years old,” which is much different than the first wave when older people were the worst affected.
She also said the substantial increase in the number of PCR tests has helped to detect more asymptomatic or mild cases of the virus, whereas previously only the cases with the most important symptoms were identified.
"53 percent of the new cases detected since tracing was increased are asymptomatic," she said.
President Armengol warned that although those under 49 are the most affected age group, people still need to follow the health and safety protocols and acknowledged that Balearic Nursing Homes "are still very vulnerable spaces."
