Coronavirus
Eleven-year-old coronavirus patient transferred to Barcelona hospital
On Tuesday morning, the 061 health emergency service coordinated the transfer of an eleven-year-old girl who has coronavirus to the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.
The girl suffers from Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. She was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit at Son Espases on Monday. Because of the serious nature of her condition, the transfer to Barcelona was considered to be necessary.
She was taken by an air force plane, the emergency service in the Balearics noting that there were two similar transfers to Vall d'Hebron last November which required the use of the extracorporeal oxygenation technique. One was a nine-year-old and the other a 43-year-old woman. Both had severe cardiac and pulmonary complications.
