Platja de Sant Pere, Mal Pas, Majorca. 12-09-2020 Caroline Fuller

Palma is 31 degrees today with hazy sunshine, a moderate southeasterly wind and a low of 20.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Calvia with a high of 31 degrees and a low of 19.

Ses Salines is 29 degrees and sunny with a strong easterly wind and a low of 21.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Santa Margalida with a high of 32 dropping to 19 degrees after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather a little further up the coast from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

Deya is 31 degrees with lots of sunshine, a strong southeasterly wind and a low of 19.