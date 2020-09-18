Shares:

On Friday, the regional health ministry reported 200 new positive cases and one further fatality. There were 256 new cases on Thursday, while 317 were reported last Friday. Of the 200, 158 are in Majorca, 38 in Ibiza, three in Minorca and one in Formentera.

The number of people in hospitals in the Balearics has gone down. In Majorca, there are 246 patients, 57 of whom are in intensive care units. The total in Ibiza is 57 (five in intensive care), and in Minorca there are four patients, one of whom is in ICU.