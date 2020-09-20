Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures for Sunday
On Sunday, the Balearic health ministry reported 98 new positive cases of coronavirus and one fatality, that of a resident of a care home for the elderly.
The positive cases, 57 fewer than the number reported on Saturday, reflect the fact that fewer tests have been carried out - 1,674 rather than a daily average which is around 3,000. The rate of positive cases, 5.85%, has increased from Saturday, when it was below the five per cent target. Of the 98 cases, 68 are in Majorca, 28 are in Ibiza and two are in Minorca.
There are four more patients in intensive care units in the Balearics - 66 as opposed to the 62 on Saturday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.