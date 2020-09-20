Shares:

On Sunday, the Balearic health ministry reported 98 new positive cases of coronavirus and one fatality, that of a resident of a care home for the elderly.

The positive cases, 57 fewer than the number reported on Saturday, reflect the fact that fewer tests have been carried out - 1,674 rather than a daily average which is around 3,000. The rate of positive cases, 5.85%, has increased from Saturday, when it was below the five per cent target. Of the 98 cases, 68 are in Majorca, 28 are in Ibiza and two are in Minorca.

There are four more patients in intensive care units in the Balearics - 66 as opposed to the 62 on Saturday.