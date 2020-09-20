Industrial relations
Palma bus strike negotiations break down
Representatives of the management of Palma's EMT bus operator and the works committee met on Sunday evening in a new attempt to end the indefinite strike. The meeting started at 6pm and broke up shortly afterwards.
The spokesperson for the works committee, Andrés Rodríguez, described the management's proposal as "ridiculous". "They brought the same proposal as they did on Thursday. We can't even consider it."
Francesc Dalmau, Palma town hall's councillor for mobility, said that it was "unheard of" to leave the negotiating table "because they don't like the proposal and withdraw without even entering into a debate".
One of the main sticking points concerns shift work at the bus maintenance garages. The works committee wants agreements for these to be mediated by the TAMIB arbitration tribunal, but the EMT management has turned this down.
While the strike is continuing, support among drivers appears to be waning. The EMT management stated on Sunday that only five of the 157 services were being supported by strike action. The works committee says that drivers were given the option to decide whether or not to support the strike over the weekend.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.