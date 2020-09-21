Pickets attack EMT bus as it leaves the garage in Palma. 21-09-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

There was tension at the EMT bus garage as the 8th day of the EMT strike began when pickets tried to stop a bus that was not part of the minimum service from leaving.

At least 90 pickets gathered at the garage in Palma in the early hours of Monday morning and shouted insults and banged on the windows of a bus as it was leaving.

EMT Management and Strike Committee members met on Sunday but negotiations ended when Union Representatives walked out after just 15 minutes branding EMT's proposals “ridiculous”.

"They have come to laugh at us, which is unfortunate,” said Strike Committee Spokesperson, Andrés Rodríguez.

EMT claims the Strike Committee left without giving Management the opportunity to try to resolve the conflict and Mobility Councillor, Francesc Dalmau criticised what he called the Union's lack of will for dialogue.

Talks are scheduled to resume on Monday.