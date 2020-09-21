Police arrested two Moroccan men. 20-09-2020 @R.S.

Shares:

Two men in their 20’s have been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of two girls who were holding hands as they crossed the street in Palma.

Several people called 091 at 04:55 on Sunday to report the incident.

Witnesses told Police that they had been in a local pub with some friends and when they came outside they saw a car driving straight at the girls at full speed.

They said the girls managed to jump out of the way but the men then got out of the vehicle, threatened to hit them with a baseball bat with nails in the tip and shouted, “This is what happens to women who go with women.”

The suspects tried to flee the scene when Police patrols arrived but were intercepted and a wooden baseball bat was confiscated.

The men have been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of hate crime.