Crime
Two arrested for alleged attempted murder
Two men in their 20’s have been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of two girls who were holding hands as they crossed the street in Palma.
Several people called 091 at 04:55 on Sunday to report the incident.
Witnesses told Police that they had been in a local pub with some friends and when they came outside they saw a car driving straight at the girls at full speed.
They said the girls managed to jump out of the way but the men then got out of the vehicle, threatened to hit them with a baseball bat with nails in the tip and shouted, “This is what happens to women who go with women.”
The suspects tried to flee the scene when Police patrols arrived but were intercepted and a wooden baseball bat was confiscated.
The men have been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of hate crime.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.