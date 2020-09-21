Shares:

On Monday, the Balearic health ministry reported 103 new positive cases of coronavirus, five more than on Sunday. The number of fatalities, which wasn't updated over the weekend, now has been: seven deaths since Friday, making a total of 284 since the start of the pandemic. Four of the seven deaths were of residents of care homes.

The number of tests carried out over the last 24-hour period was 1,385, meaning that the rate of positive tests has climbed to 7.44%. On Saturday it had been below the five per cent target.

In the hospitals, there are 328 patients on wards - 268 in Majorca, 57 in Ibiza, and three in Minorca. This is a 3.8% increase in hospitalisation (compared with Sunday's figures). There are two fewer patients in intensive care units - 64 in all. Minorca now has no patients in ICU at the Mateu Orfila Hospital. Majorca has sixty ICU patients and Ibiza four.

The ministry adds that 195 more patients have completed their recovery. Of these, six have left hospital; the other 189 were being attended to at home by primary care teams.

In the Balearics as a whole, primary care is monitoring 5,539 "active" cases; 4,680 of these are in Majorca. This figure includes people who are currently positive and those who have recovered yet continue to be monitored. The ministry doesn't now typically specify active cases who are positive on a daily basis or give a figure for the total number of people who have recovered. A figure for active positive cases on the health ministry's website is 2,127, but this is out of date.

The total number of all cases since the start of the pandemic is 12,742.