EMT workers will open a resistance box, similar to the one used during the Education Sector strike a few years ago, so that colleagues who've been performing minimum services since the strike began can compensate those who’ve been out of work for more than a week.

Strike Committee Spokesperson, Juan Antonio Salamanca, says EMT Management decides which drivers have to comply with the minimum services, “which has denied many workers their right to go on strike.”

Salamanca said striking workers in yellow vests explained the reasons for the strike to EMT bus passengers on Tuesday.

He also vowed that the strike will continue until EMT meets the Union's demands.

“If we don’t reach an agreement we won’t give up,” said Salamanca after negotiations with Palma Mayor, José Hila, “because we will be sitting with the maximum authority, so either an agreement is reached or we will sleep in City Hall until the police throw us out.”