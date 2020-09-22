Llucmajor, the municipality with the second highest number of cases. 22-09-2020 Archive

According to figures from the health ministry which were updated on Sunday, the number of active (positive) coronavirus cases has increased in 23 of Majorca's 53 municipalities, has decreased in 14 and has remained the same in the other 16.

In Soller, the number of active cases has gone up from 21 to 63. The main reason is the outbreak at the care home, but the 63 doesn't appear to take into account all the cases.

In Palma, there are 1,361 cases. A week ago there were 1,172, while a fortnight ago there were 989.

Ten municipalities have no cases - Banyalbufar, Buger, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret, Lloseta, Mancor de la Vall, Maria de la Salut and Petra.

For all municipalities (in descending order of the number of cases), the figures are: Palma (1,361, up 189 from last week); Llucmajor (104, up 13); Marratxi (91, up 25); Calvia (88, up 18); Soller (63, up 42); Manacor (55, up six); Sa Pobla (46, up ten); Inca (42, down eight); Capdepera (34, down five); Montuiri (28, no change); Alcudia (26, up three); Muro (23, up five); Felanitx (20, up four); Pollensa (20, up eight).

Binissalem (18, up six); Santanyi (17, up eight ); Sant Joan (16, down one); Santa Margalida (16, up three); Santa Maria (16, up six); Bunyola (13, up six); Alaro (12, up four); Andratx (10, up one); Sineu (10, down three).

Arta (9, down eight); Son Servera (9, up five); Algaida (8, no change); Campos (8, down four); Llubi (6, down three), Sant Llorenç (6, up three); Vilafranca (6, down two); Ariany (4, down one); Consell (4, up one); Esporles (4, no change); Selva (4, up three); Valldemossa (4, down two); Porreres (3, down two); Campanet (2, no change); Deya (2, no change); Puigpunyent (2, up one); Sencelles (2, down one); Costitx (1, no change); Santa Eugenia (1, no change); and Ses Salines (1, down one).

In Maria de la Salut, there were eight cases last week, and there are now none.

In Majorca, the ministry's figure for active cases is 2,217; 8,288 people have recovered, and there have been 257 deaths.

In Ibiza, the active cases are 372; 1,297 people have recovered, and there have been fifteen deaths. Minorca - 52 cases, 297 recoveries, thirteen deaths. Formentera - 21 cases, 104 recoveries, one death.

These are figures based on 12,850 confirmed cases in the Balearics since the start of the pandemic.