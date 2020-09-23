Transport
Call for immobiliser system to stop drunk drivers
In June 2018, 15-year-old Paula Fornés was killed by a drunk driver in Sa Rapita. The driver, Renata Gotcha, was sentenced to four years for causing her death - the maximum tariff - and to an additional nine months for driving with a false licence. Her latest appeal has been unsuccessful, and it is expected that she will enter prison in the next few days.
On Tuesday, Paula Fornés's uncle, José Fernández, took part in a videoconference of the European Parliament's petitions committee. He spoke on his own behalf and for "families of victims who have died in road accidents caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs". Above all, he was "giving a voice to those who unfortunately cannot speak".
He referred to the time that it can take for there to be "judicial resolutions, while offenders remain comfortably at home awaiting sentence". But he clarified that "we are no longer asking for a tougher sentence". "We are pleading for the fitting of vehicle anti-start systems in order to prevent more deaths." This technology should be installed in all vehicles "to save our children and the children of others".
The European transport commission, via its road safety commission, has competence in respect of immobiliser systems, he noted. Previously, in 2015, the European Parliament approved the mandatory installation of the emergency e-call, which automatically connects with emergency services in the event of an accident. "But this is a solution for once the accident has occurred."
Britbabe / Hace about 3 hours
A maximum sentence of 4 years for killing someone whilst drunk driving is just not long enough. A car, in the hands of a sober person, never mind a drunk one, is potentially a lethal weapon. The bereaved family have a life sentence of grief. The guilty party should receive a life sentence too. In jail.