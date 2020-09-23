José Fernández took part in the discussion by videoconference. 23-09-2020

In June 2018, 15-year-old Paula Fornés was killed by a drunk driver in Sa Rapita. The driver, Renata Gotcha, was sentenced to four years for causing her death - the maximum tariff - and to an additional nine months for driving with a false licence. Her latest appeal has been unsuccessful, and it is expected that she will enter prison in the next few days.

On Tuesday, Paula Fornés's uncle, José Fernández, took part in a videoconference of the European Parliament's petitions committee. He spoke on his own behalf and for "families of victims who have died in road accidents caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs". Above all, he was "giving a voice to those who unfortunately cannot speak".

He referred to the time that it can take for there to be "judicial resolutions, while offenders remain comfortably at home awaiting sentence". But he clarified that "we are no longer asking for a tougher sentence". "We are pleading for the fitting of vehicle anti-start systems in order to prevent more deaths." This technology should be installed in all vehicles "to save our children and the children of others".

The European transport commission, via its road safety commission, has competence in respect of immobiliser systems, he noted. Previously, in 2015, the European Parliament approved the mandatory installation of the emergency e-call, which automatically connects with emergency services in the event of an accident. "But this is a solution for once the accident has occurred."