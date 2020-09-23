High winds expected on Friday and over the weekend. 23-09-2020 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Shares:

The first autumn storm is forecast to hit Majorca on Friday. Aemet says that there will be a notable drop in temperature and has already raised an orange alert for high winds.

From Friday morning, the forecast is for northwesterly gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour and for up to 140 kph on peaks and in areas by the island's capes. There is also an orange alert for coastal conditions, with waves of up to five metres.

Occasional and scattered showers could be accompanied by thunder and lightning, especially in the early hours of Friday.

On Saturday, the wind will drop slightly, with gusts between 70 and 90 kph and up to 120 kph on the peaks. On Sunday afternoon, the wind speeds will decrease further. Occasional showers are possible over the weekend, with highs around 21C, which is five degrees lower than is normal for the time of year.