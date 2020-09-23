Eleven migrants were detained in the area of Tolleric, Llucmajor. 23-09-2020

Shares:

On Wednesday, a further 37 migrants were apprehended after boats arrived at Cala Galiota (Colonia Sant Jordi) and Cala Santanyi and in the area of Tolleric (Llucmajor).

Ses Salines police located twelve people from the Cala Galiota boat. They included a baby and a person under the age of 18. Fourteen people were on the Cala Santanyi boat, and the Guardia Civil stopped eleven people from the Tolleric boat who were walking along the Cap Blanc-Las Palmeras road.

Security forces have been deployed to coastal areas in the south and southeast of the island (Llucmajor, Campos, Ses Salines and Santanyi) to look for any other migrants who might have arrived.

On Tuesday, a total of 204 migrants were detained, and they are being kept in tents at the port in Palma. The Red Cross is providing assistance, and they are all being checked by the Exterior Health service and given tests for coronavirus. Those who are positive will remain in isolation, while those who are negative will be placed in the care of NGOs until their repatriation is processed.

At present, the detention centres on the mainland for illegal immigrants are closed because of the pandemic. This does add to the difficulty of managing the situation with the flow of migrants, which is why NGOs have become more involved.

The Spanish government delegate in the Balearics, Aina Calvo, says that vigilance needs to be maintained, adding that Majorca and the Balearics are not the intended final destination for the migrants.