The Wednesday figures from the regional health ministry - 150 more positive cases and eight fatalities. The total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic is now 13,095 and the figure for fatalities is 292 (the number for care home deaths is 132).

The number of patients on hospital wards has again gone down. There are 267 in all in the Balearics, a decrease of 23 - 215 in Majorca, 51 in Ibiza and one in Minorca. There has been an increase of one in the total number of patients in intensive care - 62 in Majorca, two more than on Tuesday, and five in Ibiza (one fewer). Thirty-three more patients have been discharged from hospital, while a further 396 who were being monitored by primary care teams have recovered.

The rate for positive tests carried out since Tuesday's figures were released is 5.5%.