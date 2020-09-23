Wednesday's meeting was against the background of the progressive closure of hotels. 23-09-2020

On Wednesday, Balearic tourism minister Iago Negueruela said that the government is in no way giving up on reactivating tourism activity "as soon as possible". As the government is committed to the islands being an all-year destination, efforts must continue for reopening safe air corridors.

Negueruela made his remarks prior to a meeting with the secretary of state for tourism, Fernando Valdés. Recently appointed secretary of state (he replaced the Majorcan Bel Oliver), Valdés is in the Balearics for a series of meetings with political and business leaders.

They both recognised that the situation with air corridors is complex but stressed the willingness to negotiate with various European countries about lifting restrictions. Negueruela observed that "tough" measures have been adopted in the Balearics to reduce the incidence of coronavirus and that these are "giving results" for being able to open up to tourism "with total safety". Valdés recognised that the tourism figures for August were poor and were as a direct result of foreign governments' travel restrictions.

On other matters, Negueruela expressed his confidence that a way will be found to provide protection for employees with 'fijo discontinuo' contracts and give them the "necessary cushion" over the coming months. Valdés referred to the use of European funds for reactivating tourism. They were both in agreement that the cancellation of the Imserso programme of holidays for senior citizens places people's health first and that the programme needs to be adapted to the current situation.