EMT workers have ratified the preliminary agreement. 23-09-2020 EMT

EMT workers have approved the preliminary agreement reached between EMT Management and the Strike Committee and the bus strike in Palma has been officially called off.

50% of EMT workers participated in the vote and 90% of them voted to accept the agreement, 8% voted against it and 2% abstained.

The vote puts an end to nine days of strike action which caused widespread delays and absolute misery for commuters. At times there were moments of extreme tension between passengers and bus drivers and some people reportedly battered the buses with stones and eggs during strike days.

After nearly two weeks of wrangling the Strike Committee managed to persuade EMT Management to agree to 90% of its demands. Mobility Councillor, Xisco Dalmau confirmed the agreement reached saying the final cost will be around one million euros, way above the 12 million euro Palma City Council predicted.

One of the most important points of the agreement was the return of part of the holidays taken by EMT workers in 2018 and 2019 and during the State of Emergency, which will be credited at cost of 700,000 euros instead of the 3.2 million euros forecast.

On-demand EMT transport, which was suspended during the State of Emergency will return in sparsely populated areas with a low rate of use.

Lines that were in operation in February, before lockdown will be recovered, including the line 19 connection between Palma and the UIB will be reinstated from Monday. The rest of the lines will be launched next month.

The preliminary agreement between EMT Management and the Strike Committee also includes going to the Court of Arbitration & Mediation, or TAMIB to make sure the collective agreement for workshop staff is properly implemented.

Councillor Dalmau has also committed to create a work exchange agreement for 140 drivers between now and September 2022.