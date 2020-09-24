Shares:

On Thursday, the Balearic health ministry reported 2,825 tests having been carried out over the past 24 hours and 140 new positive cases (98 in Majorca), a positive test rate of just under the five per cent target (4.96%).

There has been one further fatality, which takes the total since the start of the pandemic to 293, although validation of the cause of the deaths of seven care home residents has yet to be given.

In the hospitals, there is no change to the total number of patients in intensive care units - 60 in Majorca (down two from Wednesday) and seven in Ibiza (up two).

Twenty-one more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 347, who were being attended to by primary care teams, have recovered.