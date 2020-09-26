There has been a plume of smoke all day. 26-09-2020

Shares:

Heavy overnight rain would appear to have controlled the fire in Albufera. At six o'clock on Sunday, the smoke and orange glow of the flames that were evident late on Saturday night are not visible.

On Saturday, firefighting planes operated throughout the day in the attempt to extinguish the fire, but as darkness fell and the planes ceased operation, thick smoke from the fire was once more billowing across Albufera towards Alcudia, while the fire itself was also visible again.

Initial investigations suggest that the fire was as the result of "human" intervention. On Friday, it was reported that some "clearing" work was being carried out, but there is no confirmation of this and nor is there any indication as to the nature of the intervention.