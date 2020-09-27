Shares:

The Sunday figures from the health ministry indicate 101 new positive cases of coronavirus. These were from 2,041 tests, giving a positive test rate of 4.95%. One of the new cases is in Minorca. In Majorca the number is 81 and in Ibiza, 19.

There has been one more death of a care home resident. The epidemiological service has yet to validate this death, so the total number of fatalities currently stands at 294.

Of 13,309 positive cases in all since the start of the pandemic, 10,382 people have recovered - 78%. In the past 24 hours, seven patients have been discharged from hospital and 233 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered.

There are two fewer patients in intensive care. The figure for Majorca is 59, down one from Saturday, and for Ibiza is five, also down one. On wards, the numbers have gone up - 207 in Majorca (ten more than Saturday); 47 in Ibiza (one more); and two in Minorca, where the figure was zero on Saturday.