Marratxi, one of the municipalities where the number of active cases has fallen. 27-09-2020

The health ministry has updated figures for active positive cases per municipality. There has been a rise in sixteen municipalities, a decrease in 20 and no change in the other 17 municipalities (which include nine where there are no cases).

The overall picture is more positive than last week, when there were increases in 23 municipalities and decreases in 14.

The number of cases in Palma has steadied. The increase is 34. Last week there was a rise of 189.

Palma 1,395 (up from 1,361)

Llucmajor 101 (down from 104)

Calvia 98 (up from 88)

Marratxi 86 (down from 91)

Soller 72 (up from 63)

Manacor 51 (down from 55)

Inca 46 (up from 42)

Sa Pobla 40 (down from 46)

Capdepera 32 (down from 34)

Montuiri 32 (up from 28)

Alcudia 24 (down from 26)

Felanitx 23 (up from 20)

Binissalem 21 (up from 18)

Pollensa 21 (up from 20)

Muro 17 (down from 23)

Santanyi 15 (down from 17)

Alaro 14 (up from 12)

Sant Joan 14 (down from 16)

Algaida 12 (up from 8)

Andratx 12 (up from 10)

Bunyola 12 (down from 13)

Santa Maria 12 (down from 16)

Santa Margalida 10 (down from 16)

Sineu 9 (down from 10)

Son Servera 8 (down from 9)

Arta 7 (down from 9)

Campos 6 (down from 8)

Vilafranca 6 (no change)

Consell 5 (up from 4)

Porreres 5 (up from 3)

Valldemossa 5 (up from 4)

Sant Llorenç 4 (down from 6)

Selva 4 (no change)

Campanet 3 (up from 2)

Esporles 3 (down from 4)

Ariany 2 (down from 4)

Deya 2 (no change)

Llubi 2 (down from 6)

Puigpunyent 2 (no change)

Sencelles 2 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Lloseta 1 (up from zero)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Ses Salines 1 (no change)

Nine municipalities have no cases: Banyalbufar, Buger, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret, Mancor de la Vall, Maria de la Salut and Petra. There were no cases in these municipalities last week.