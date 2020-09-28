Testing in Minorca. 28-09-2020 Gemma Andreu

The regional health ministry reported 37 new positive cases of coronavirus on Monday and two more fatalities, taking the total of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 296.

Monday's figure for new cases is typically lower than for other days, with the number of tests over the past 24 hours - 889 - well below that for the rest of the week, when it can be up to 3,000. Thirty-six of the cases are in Majorca. The other one is in Minorca. While the number of tests was lower than usual, the positive test rate was also lower - 4.16%.

Two hundred and thirteen more people have recovered. Two of these were patients who were in hospital. The number of people in Balearic hospitals has nevertheless gone up by 13; in Majorca by 12 to 219. The number of patients in intensive care has gone down by one - 58 in Majorca and five in Ibiza.

The ministry's assessment is that infections "are stabilising and have a slow downward trend". The positive test rate, which was just below five per cent on Sunday, is an indication of this trend and is also an encouraging one; five per cent or below is a target that the World Health Organization recommends.

There has also been an improvement with the situation in intensive care units. At Son Llàtzer Hospital last week it was necessary to make another bed available as the intensive care unit was at maximum capacity. Sixteen beds are currently occupied, compared with nineteen last week.