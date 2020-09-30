24 tons of hashish confiscated by Police. 24-09-2020 Policía Nacional, Palma

Six people have been arrested during one of the biggest ever hashish busts in Spain.

An investigation was launched a few months ago after Police and Customs Officers were tipped off that Bulgarian drug traffickers were using Majorca as their base.

The drug squad quickly realised that they were dealing with one of the most important hash distributors in Europe.

On Thursday, September 24, in collaboration with other Police Units and under the supervision of the Madrid General Police Station, they raided the traffickers' sailboats.

24 tons of hashish was seized with a market price of more than 45 million euros. According to experts it’s a very high quality product that costs more than 1,900 euros per kilo.

An investigation by Palma National Police revealed that the group sailed from Morocco to Majorca, where they refuelled and the crew rested, before setting sail for the Canary Islands, or Algeciras to distribute the drugs.

More Arrests

The suspects are accused of alleged drug trafficking, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organisation and have been jailed in Palma until their trial.

Police say the case is still open and that there may be more arrests in the coming days.