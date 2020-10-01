Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
We're in for a cloudy morning and a sunny afternoon in Palma today with a top temperature of 27 degrees, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 17.
Calvia is overcast with occasional sunshine, strong winds and a high of 27 dropping to 16 overnight.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.
It’s 27, dull and very windy in Llucmajor with sunny spells this afternoon and a low of 17 degrees.
Muro is 29 degrees with lots of sunshine, a strong southerly wind and a low of 16.
And it’s a nice day in Valldemossa with a high of 23, a moderate wind and an overnight temperature of 15.
