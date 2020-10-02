Palma, Majorca. 01-10-2020 Jaume Morey

Aemet is forecasting a 10º temperature drop when Storm Alex arrives in Majorca this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to most of the Island.

Aemet Spokesperson, María José Guerrero says clouds will gather on Friday afternoon and winds will strengthen throughout the day.

Two weather warnings have been issued for Majorca. A yellow alert has been issued for winds gusting up to 70-80 km an hour and an orange alert is in place for 4 metre high waves.

Friday’s high of 25º is expected to plummet around 15º in the afternoon with very heavy rain in some places.

Saturday will start off cloudy with moderate winds and the mercury will hover around 20º which is slightly lower than the average of 25º at this time of year.

Sunday will be stormy as a new front associated with Storm Alex arrives in Majorca bringing afternoon showers and strong winds, but temperatures will be much the same as Saturday.

Next week will be much cooler than usual for this time of year with maximum temperatures of 21º and intermittent showers, but it should warm up a bit on Tuesday.