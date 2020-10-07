Valldemossa heads the list of wealthiest municipalities in the Balearics. 07-10-2020

Shares:

Five municipalities in the Balearics are in the top one hundred Spanish municipalities with the highest per capita incomes.

According to Tax Agency data for 2018, the five are Valldemossa (22nd), Puigpunyent (34th), Santa Eulàlia (51st), Bunyola (55th) and Esporles (56th). With the exception of the Ibizan municipality of Santa Eulàlia, these are all Majorcan and, more specifically, in the Tramuntana.

Each year, the Tax Agency publishes information about municipalities with the highest and lowest incomes. Excluded from the list are those municipalities with fewer than 1,000 inhabitants. In the case of Valldemossa, the average gross income was 44,773 euros. Valldemossa has consistently been the wealthiest municipality in the Balearics.

Nationally, the Catalonian municipality of Matadepera heads the list with an average income of 218,788 euros. Matadepera has surpassed Pozuelo de Alarcón in Madrid, which has traditionally been at the top.

Eight of the ten wealthiest municipalities are Majorcan. The other two are Ibiza and Santa Eulàlia. Among the municipalities with lowest incomes, there are none in Ibiza, while there are three in Minorca - Alaior, Es Mercadal and Ferreries. Capdepera is once more the municipality with the lowest per capita income in the Balearics. With 22,602 euros, Capdepera ranks 1,121 in the whole of Spain.

In general, most Balearic municipalities improved their positions in 2018, with Santa Eulàlia having been a particularly notable case as it rose from 280 in the country in 2017 to 51 a year later.

The average gross income for the whole of the Balearics was 29,602 euros, which placed the islands below Catalonia and Madrid. The Tax Agency doesn't include data for the Basque Country and Navarre, as these regions have their own agencies.