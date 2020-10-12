Hundreds took part in the protest. 12-10-2020 Teresa Ayuga

To mark National Day on Monday, there was a motorised protest in Palma against the Spanish government and in favour of Spanish unity.

Hundreds of people took part in the protest, which left the Avenidas and headed for the Parc de la Mar. Organised by the Foro Baleares with the participation of Vox, police reported that there were no incidents other than some obvious disruption to traffic.

The leader of Vox in the Balearics, Jorge Campos, and a Vox councillor in Palma, retired general Fulgencio Coll, took part in the protest, travelling in a military-style jeep. Campos said that "we are at a time when we have go onto the streets". "This is a criminal and totalitarian government. We see what it is doing in Madrid, where the courts overturn restrictive measures. This could happen anywhere. In addition, the economic crisis is the government's fault."