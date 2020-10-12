Politics
Hundreds protest in Palma against the Spanish government
To mark National Day on Monday, there was a motorised protest in Palma against the Spanish government and in favour of Spanish unity.
Hundreds of people took part in the protest, which left the Avenidas and headed for the Parc de la Mar. Organised by the Foro Baleares with the participation of Vox, police reported that there were no incidents other than some obvious disruption to traffic.
The leader of Vox in the Balearics, Jorge Campos, and a Vox councillor in Palma, retired general Fulgencio Coll, took part in the protest, travelling in a military-style jeep. Campos said that "we are at a time when we have go onto the streets". "This is a criminal and totalitarian government. We see what it is doing in Madrid, where the courts overturn restrictive measures. This could happen anywhere. In addition, the economic crisis is the government's fault."
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.