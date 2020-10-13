Playa son Maties, Calvia. 16-07-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with moderate winds, afternoon showers, a high of 23 degrees and a low of 20.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Portixol.

It’s wet and windy in Andratx with sunny intervals and a high of 23 dropping to 14 overnight.

Llucmajor is overcast with rain in the afternoon, strong winds throughout the day, a top temperature of 23 degrees and an overnight low of 12.

It’s 24 degrees, windy and cloudy in Capdepera with rain this afternoon and a low of 14.

Deya is 21 and blustery with a mixture of sunshine and showers and the temperature will fall to 12 degrees after dark.