Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with moderate winds, afternoon showers, a high of 23 degrees and a low of 20.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Portixol.
It’s wet and windy in Andratx with sunny intervals and a high of 23 dropping to 14 overnight.
Llucmajor is overcast with rain in the afternoon, strong winds throughout the day, a top temperature of 23 degrees and an overnight low of 12.
It’s 24 degrees, windy and cloudy in Capdepera with rain this afternoon and a low of 14.
Deya is 21 and blustery with a mixture of sunshine and showers and the temperature will fall to 12 degrees after dark.
