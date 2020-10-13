The positive test rate has been above five per cent for the past two days. 13-10-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

On Tuesday, the Balearic health ministry reported sixty new positive cases from a total of 990 tests. These gave a positive test rate of 6.06%. The low number of tests was because Monday was a public holiday.

The official number of fatalities remains 323. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 15,557.

The health service is currently attending to 2,835 people (2,037 are being monitored by primary care in Mallorca). Of these, there are 195 patients on hospital wards - 163 in Mallorca, 28 in Ibiza and four in Minorca. These represent an increase of nine. In intensive care units there are 42 patients, one fewer, with 38 in Mallorca, two in Ibiza and two in Minorca.

Three more patients have left hospital and 92 other people have recovered.