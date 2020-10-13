Tourism minister Iago Negueruela in parliament on Tuesday. 13-10-2020 @ParlamentIB

Shares:

Tourism minister Iago Negueruela told the Balearic parliament on Tuesday that "there is no airport in the world performing PCR tests" on passengers.

Responding to questions from Jorge Campos of Vox, Negueruela added that the Spanish government has now started holding meetings with other governments, e.g. the UK, about the reestablishment of safe air corridors with the Balearics.

The minister replied to Campos by pointing out that there have been two plans to reactivate the tourism sector. The first was the pilot plan in June, and the second is the agreement between the Spanish government and the governments in the Balearics and the Canaries regarding the protocols for safe corridors. The regional government's sole objectives, he stressed, "are to revive the economy and to ensure that employees have jobs".

The agreement, as previously reported, would involve tests at point or origin and destination for passengers coming from countries with an incidence rate of over 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. Negueruela explained that the European Union is also looking to gain agreement in this regard for the movement of people.

Campos insisted that there are airports where tests are carried out, referring to Germany and to Brussels. He criticised Negueruela and President Armengol for the "worst tourist data in Spain and Europe" and told the minister that he was "not up to the job". He called on him to resign "before the citizens throw him out".