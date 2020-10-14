Weather
Good Morning Majorca
Heavy rain, thunder and lightning is forecast in Palma today and the high of 19 will fall to 9 degrees after dark.
It’s 22 degrees in Andratx with morning thunderstorms, a strong northerly wind, hazy sunshine in the afternoon and a low of 12.
Santanyi is 20 degrees, wet and windy with heavy rain, thunder and lightning and a low of 9.
It’s a miserable day in Alcudia, with torrential rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, a high of 22 and a low of 11 degrees.
Here’s a peek at the weather in real time from our webcam in Playa de Muro.
It’s pouring rain in Soller with a top temperature of 20 degrees, a light wind and a low of 9.
