Carrer Fotògraf Toni Catany, Llucmajor. 13-10-2020 Neus López

Llucmajor Town Hall has removed the last remnants of the Franco era from the Municipality.

Mayor Éric Jareño says the city is obliged to replace three street names dedicated to the military regime in order to comply with Article 24 of the Llei de Memòria and Reconeixements Democrátics de les Balears.

In Llucmajor city, two streets have been changed.

Carrer de Gómez Ulla which is named after a military doctor who was sympathetic to the Franco regime has been renamed Calle Montserrat Parets, a Socialist Politician and Educator who was proclaimed an illustrious son last year.

Carrer del Cardinal Rossell has been renamed Calle del Fotògraf Toni Catany, which is also the location of a centre dedicated to the artist.

Urbanisation

Another name change has been made in Bahía Grande.

Calle del Almirante Moreno is now Calle Font Obrador, after the Historian and Official Chronicler of the City Council who was proclaimed illustrious son in 1999.

Llucmajor City Council has also changed the names of two other roads.

Calle Mariner Moll Duanich is now Cale Ses Riveretes and Calle Almirant Vierna is dedicated to the ‘Donors of Sang’ “in line with the Balearic Government agreement that one street be dedicated to the Association."

The 5 name changes in the Municipality have generated a number of comments on social networks.

"The City Council has made these changes due to mandatory compliance with the regulations,” said Mayor Jareño.