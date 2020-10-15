Capdepera local police. 15-10-2020 Joan Socies

Capdepera police and the Guardia Civil are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in Cala Ratjada.

On Tuesday at 4.30 in the afternoon, the girl was walking along a road when she saw a car performing "suspicious manoeuvres". It was being driven in the wrong direction and then pulled up next to her. One of four men, aged between 18 and 25, said to her, "What's a pretty girl doing alone? Shall we take you somewhere?". The girl declined and said that friends were waiting for her further along the road.

The car headed off in the direction of Sa Font de sa Cala. The girl's parents reported the incident to the police. It was the second such incident in the space of twenty minutes. Another teenage girl had been harassed by the same four men in the car.

The Guardia Civil do not consider the incidents to be linked to the attempted abduction of a nine-year-old girl in Santa Maria del Camí on Tuesday. That incident occurred at around the same time on Tuesday as those in Cala Ratjada.