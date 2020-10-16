Coronavirus
Natural recreational areas in the Balearics are closed
Forty-seven natural recreational areas managed by the Ibanat agency have been closed in order to avoid health risks.
The Balearic health ministry announced this measure on Thursday. The text on the Official Bulletin stated that "to avoid any type of overcrowding, these recreational areas will be closed, and the recreational use of fire and all infrastructure prohibited". The fire is a reference to barbecue facilities. Other infrastructure includes tables and toilets.
The health ministry explained that access is free to these areas and that Ibanat personnel from the environment ministry cannot control capacity or carry out disinfection tasks. Up to a thousand people can gather in some of these areas, and it is not possible to ensure safe distancing.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.